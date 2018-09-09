‘Mausikaar’ show

Islamabad : Renowned musicians, Ustad Raees, Prof. Shehbaz Ali and Engineer Amjad Mahmood enthralled audience here at musical show organised by 'Mausikaar' Welfare Trust in collaboration with Meraki, Islamabad.

Prof. Shehbaz Ali and Engr. Amjad Mahmood got musical training at Mausikaar Academy.

The musical performance was attended by a large number of music Lovers, diplomats and Ambassadors of Argentina & Austria.

The musicians presented famous songs and got big applause from the audience. President Mausikaar Dr. Seema Khan said that Mausikaar welfare trust is working with an objective to promote music in its purest form and support musicians and their dying art.

She said that the Trust hold regular events focused around promoting culture through music, poetry and literature in its traditional form, adding that the Trust also provide a common ground for like-minded people to come together.