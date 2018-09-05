Lions outplay Prince Club

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Sabzazar Lions Club outplayed Prince Club by seven wickets in a match of 34th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Wahdat Colony ground on Tuesday. Brilliant bowling by spinner Anser Aziz 7/22, including hat-trick, was the main feature of the match. Scores: Prince Club 107 all out in 16.3 overs Haroon Shah 31, Zeerak Ghazi 14, Muneeb Wasif 14, Anser Aziz 7/22, Waseem 2/11). Sabzazar Lions 109/3 in 14 overs (Atif 16, Aqib 43, Waqar 28*, Abdullah 12*).
LAHORE: Sabzazar Lions Club outplayed Prince Club by seven wickets in a match of 34th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Wahdat Colony ground on Tuesday. Brilliant bowling by spinner Anser Aziz 7/22, including hat-trick, was the main feature of the match. Scores: Prince Club 107 all out in 16.3 overs Haroon Shah 31, Zeerak Ghazi 14, Muneeb Wasif 14, Anser Aziz 7/22, Waseem 2/11). Sabzazar Lions 109/3 in 14 overs (Atif 16, Aqib 43, Waqar 28*, Abdullah 12*).
Comments