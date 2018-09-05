Lions outplay Prince Club

LAHORE: Sabzazar Lions Club outplayed Prince Club by seven wickets in a match of 34th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Wahdat Colony ground on Tuesday. Brilliant bowling by spinner Anser Aziz 7/22, including hat-trick, was the main feature of the match. Scores: Prince Club 107 all out in 16.3 overs Haroon Shah 31, Zeerak Ghazi 14, Muneeb Wasif 14, Anser Aziz 7/22, Waseem 2/11). Sabzazar Lions 109/3 in 14 overs (Atif 16, Aqib 43, Waqar 28*, Abdullah 12*).