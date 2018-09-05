Smuggled mobiles seized

LAHORE: The Customs Department, Lahore, on Tuesday seized smuggled mobile phones worth Rs 25 million. The anti-smuggling organisation received secret information regarding the smuggled mobile phones stored in a godown, after which, a team raided the godown and seized 3,500 android mobile phones of different brands and models. The worth of the non-duty paid smuggled goods is Rs.25 million. A case has been registered against the smugglers.