Tue September 04, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2018

Three matches decided in U-16 Cricket

LAHORE: Three matches were decided in first round of Lahore Regional Cricket Association Inter-Zone U-16 Tournament played on different venues here on Monday.

West Zone Whites beat West Zone Blues by 8 wickets at Cricket Center Ground, North Zone Blues beat North Zone Whites by 9 wickets at Stags Ground and East Zone Whites beat East Zone Blues by 38 runs on better run rate at Ittefaq LRCA Ground in a rain affected match.

West Zone Whites won by 8 wickets against West Zone Blues here at Cricket Center Ground. Scores: WZB 90/10 in 28.2 overs (M Hassan Hameed 29, Umer Eman 21, Ahsan Kaleem 4/15, M Ali 2/12, Bilal Khan 2/18).

WZW 93/2 in 23 overs (Usman Irshaad 51 not out, Affaf Ali 26). North Zone Blues won by 9 wickets against North Zone Whites at Stags Club Ground. Scores: NZW batting first 112/10 in 37 overs (Jafer Bilal 30, Abdullah 24, M Israr 5/18). NZB 113/1 in 21.1 overs (Ali Zuraiz Asif 51 not out, Ibrar Afzaal 25 not out).

East Zone Whites won by 38 on better run rate against East Zone Blues at Ittefaq LRCA ground. Scores: EZW batting first 223/8 in 40 overs (Hafiz Usman Nadeem 60, M Hassan 43, Shahwaiz Irfan 31, Osama Zahid 5/36). EZB 120/2 in 28.2 overs (Rafay Rana 43*, Hafiz M Faizan 33*).

