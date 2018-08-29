4 kids reunited with parents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lost and Found Centre of Punjab Safe Cities Authorities handed over four missing special children to their parents. The children were recovered from various parts of the city during the month of August. During the same month, police also handed over three cars, 129 bikes and seven rickshaws to their owners.
Comments