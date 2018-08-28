‘Backward areas to be developed’

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that backward and remote areas will be developed and deprivations of the poor segments of society will be removed in new Pakistan.

Merit and good governance are supreme in the priorities of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the rule of law will be implemented with full force.

He expressed these views while talking to the delegations of notables of Taunsa and Dera Ghazi Khan that called on him at his office, here Monday. Talking to them, the chief minister said that his doors are always open for solving the problems of the people and made it clear that his liaison with the masses would be stronger than the past.

Reforms will be introduced in public sector departments to solve the problems faced by the people. Similarly, nepotism will be completely eradicated and merit and justice will reign supreme, he added.

Buzdar said that Punjab would play the role of a vanguard in materialising Imran Khan’s dream of bringing qualitative changes in the society. We shall come up to the expectations of the people by fulfilling the vision of the prime minister. He assured that sincere efforts would be made to solve the problems of backward areas of Southern Punjab. Provision of basic facilities to the people will also be ensured and every penny will be spent on the welfare of the people, he added.

The chief minister said that health and education are rights of every citizen and these will be provided to them at their doorsteps.

Along with it, a policy of simplicity and austerity will be adopted and people will also be motivated about it. He said the dream of a new Pakistan, which was awaited by the people, is being materialised. He said the people would be provided relief by bringing real change at the grassroots and this change would be visible to everybody. This change, in fact, is meant to serve the people of the country, he said.

The chief minister said that he would soon visit divisional and district headquarters to personally monitor the solution of people’s problems. Following the footprints of prime minister Imran Khan, a culture of simplicity will be adopted, he said. Public money will be spent only on the people and resources will be spent by treating them as the sacred trust. The province of Punjab will be run according to the vision of Imran Khan and every effort would be made to implement the 100-day agenda of PTI. The change will be visible to all and sundry and decisions will be unanimously made with consultations, concluded the chief minister.