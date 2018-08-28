Sindh govt to install 500 solar tube-wells

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Agriculture Mohammad Ismail Rahu has announced that the provincial government will install 500 solar supported tube-wells next year.

Presiding over the department's meeting in Sindh Secretariat on Monday, the minister said legal action has been taken against selling fake pesticides being sold in the market.

Warning manufacturers of fake pesticides, he ordered them to shut their businesses down immediately. The government has decided to spread awareness among farmers on issues related to fake pesticides and substandard seeds and fertilisers, he added.

Officers have been directed to make the agriculture department active through its activities. Rahu lamented lesser share in water for Sindh and said it affected paddy cultivation. The agriculture department has been facing problems since several years, “we will improve it”, he said.

In response to a question, he said if the department has irregularities in agriculture, then investigating institutions should highlight those, as accountability should not be just political revenge.

He said there were major issues in market committees, which would be corrected. “Wherever tube-wells cannot be installed, water lifting machines will be provided,” the minister added.

He also warned of strict action against officers and employees of the department, who were not performing their duties honestly.

He said that sugarcane growers will be provided justice in the prices of their crop. “The department has completed lining of 29,000 watercourses while another 500 water courses will be developed.” The meeting was attended by Agriculture Secretary Shafiq Hussain Mahesar and other officers.