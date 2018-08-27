BD team sponsors terminate contract prematurely

DHAKA: Robi Axiata, country's leading telecom company, decided to terminate their sponsorship deal with Bangladesh Cricket Board on Sunday without completing their two-year term. The statement from Robi mentioned that they didn't get their due from cricket board.

"It has been the greatest honour for us to have the privilege of being the proud sponsor of the national cricket team, our Tigers. We fondly recall the meteoric rise of our Tigers in the global cricketing arena as soon as we became the sponsor in 2015. Our Tigers' splendid performance on the field has been equally matched with an efficient management in Bangladesh Cricket Board under the leadership of its President, Nazmul Hasan Papon, MP. We are also grateful to all the fans and the friends from the media for your unrelenting love and encouragement during this period,” the statement read.