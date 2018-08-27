Woman ‘tortured’ by in-laws dies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 32-year-old woman expired in a local hospital on Sunday, a few hours after she allegedly tortured by her in-laws. The deceased was identified as Shazia, wife of Atir Masih. Her family accused Shazia's husband and her in-laws of torturing her, resulting in her death. Police have removed the body to morgue.
