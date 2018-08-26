Electricity loadshedding.

MINGORA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Swat chapter general secretary Habib Shah on Saturday asked the government to complete work on the 220 KV Thana gridstation to solve the issue of electricity loadshedding.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the government was using delaying tactics to complete the remaining work on the gridstation.

He said that the people of Swat would take launch a protest drive if the government did not resolve the issue of loadshedding and complete the work on the gridstation.