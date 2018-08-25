Sat August 25, 2018
REUTERS
August 25, 2018

Israel says Gaza gunman was aid group nurse

JERUSALEM: Israel said on Thursday a Palestinian gunman killed by its forces on the Gaza Strip border this week was a nurse working for Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) and that it was seeking an explanation from the international aid group.

Israel's liaison office for Gaza, Cogat, named the Palestinian as Hani Majdalawi and said he was shot dead on Monday after shooting and throwing a grenade at soldiers. "We have reached out to Doctors without Borders for clarification regarding the matter," a Cogat spokesman said.

The organisation later confirmed in a statement that Majdalawi had been killed but did not elaborate. "MSF is working to verify and understand the circumstances regarding this extremely serious incident, and is not able to comment further at this stage," it said. Its website says the group runs three burns and trauma centres in Gaza, whose Islamist Hamas rulers have fought three wars against Israel in the last decade.

Gaza authorities did not confirm Majdalawi's death, saying that would require having his body, which they believed was being held by Israel. The Israeli military said it could not immediately confirm this. No armed Palestinian factions claimed Majdalawi as a member.

Responding to Israeli media reports on Majdalawi's killing, his brother, Osama, described the married 28-year-old on Facebook as a "martyr" who had "bought the weapon with his own money" and acted "completely independently".

