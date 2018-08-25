22 children killed by coalition air strike in Yemen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
UNITED NATIONS: At least 22 children and four women were killed by a Saudi-led coalition air strike while fleeing fighting in Yemen, the UN aid chief said Friday, condemning attacks on civilians.
Four children were also killed on Thursday in a separate air strike in Al-Durayhimi district, south of the rebel-held city of Hodeida, said Mark Lowcock, the UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs.
Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday it had foiled a booby-trapped boat attack by Yemen‘s Huthis in the Red Sea weeks after the rebels hit a Saudi oil tanker.A statement cited by state-run Al-Ekhbariya news channel did not identify the target of the attack but the rebel-run Saba news agency said the Huthis hit a Saudi military target inside the kingdom’s territorial waters. It gave no further details. The coalition statement said “the terrorist attack by a booby-trapped boat was launched from the shores of Hodeida,” a city off the strategic Bab Al-Mandeb straits.
