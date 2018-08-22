Wed August 22, 2018
World

AFP
August 22, 2018

Share

Australian PM urges unity after leadership challenge

SYDNEY: Embattled Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull pleaded for unity Tuesday after narrowly surviving a leadership challenge as discontent with his rule boiled over less than a year before national elections.

Turnbull, considered a moderate, declared his position vacant at a Liberal party meeting to force the issue after rampant speculation that the more hardline Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton wanted his job, with the government trailing the Labor opposition in opinion polls.

The disunity came to a head on Monday when Turnbull was forced to shelve plans to embed carbon emissions targets in law after a revolt by fellow Liberal politicians.

Turnbull won the ballot 48-35, but the episode seriously undermined his position.“It is really important that we put these differences behind us and get on with our job of looking after the 25 million Australians who have put us here,” he said afterwards.

“We know that disunity undermines the ability of any government to get its job done, and unity is absolutely critical.”There was also an election for deputy leader. The incumbent, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, was the only one who threw her hat in the ring and she held onto the role.

Dutton, a former police officer who ran a powerful department that oversees the country’s domestic spy service, border force and national police, quit the cabinet and moved to the backbench.

Treasurer Scott Morrison will assume his job until a replacement is appointed.John Hewson, a former leader of the Liberal party who is now with the Australian National University’s school of public policy, said Turnbull was wounded and another challenge was likely within weeks.

“This was a trial run and I expect them (Dutton and supporters) to do it again in September,” he told AFP, adding that it was all about “revenge and ego”.He pinpointed former prime minister Tony Abbott, who Turnbull ousted in a 2015 party room coup, as a key player behind the move.

“Abbott wants to get even and Turnbull is now in the tightest of positions. He must stand up for his key polices in the national interest and get out there and argue the case.”

