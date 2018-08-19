Copper slides

Singapore : London copper slid one percent, declining for a fifth session in six and set for its biggest weekly decline since early July, as concerns eased about supply disruptions.

The benchmark copper on the LME was down 1 percent at $5,880.50 a tonne, as of 0705 GMT, while the most-traded contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange finished 10 yuan lower at 47,700 yuan ($6,925.29) a tonne.

LME copper has lost more than 5 percent so far this week, and is poised for its biggest weekly decline since the beginning of July.

Copper prices could face pressure as concerns ease over supplies from the world´s biggest mine.

The first workers to review a proposed labour pact at the world´s largest copper mine, Chile´s Escondida, are in favour of signing the new contract, union spokesman Carlos Allende said on Thursday.