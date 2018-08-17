Shalobar Road in Bara reopens after eight years

BARA: The Shalobar Road was reopened Thursday in the Bara tehsil of the Khyber district after eight years in an effort to increase the economic activity in the area.

The step was taken as per directives of Inspector General Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (North) Major General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf who wants revitalization of economic activity in the Bara Bazaar.

Anjuman Tajiran Bara Chairman Said Ayaz Wazir and 38 Bloch Regiment's Lt-Col Lateef performed the reopening ceremony. Elders, traders and shopkeepers were present on the occasion as well.

Talking to reporters, Said Ayaz said the road was closed down when the security forces had launched operations against the militants in 2010s. "Owing to the closure of the road, at least 800 shops and several markets were closed in Bara Bazaar," he recalled.

He hoped thousands of people would benefit from the reopening of the road. He said the bazaar would gradually reopen after prolonged militancy during which thousands of shops were either destroyed and or damaged.

The trade leader thanked the locals and traders for ensuring the revival of the markets. He praised the efforts of the security forces for opening the road and the business centres again.