AFL Pakistan Cup today

ISLAMABAD: Australian Football League (AFL) Pakistan is organising AFL Jashn-e-Azadi Pakistan Cup (men and women) matches today (Tuesday) here at Eleven Star Cricket Ground G-9/3 near Fatima Jinnah Park, says a press release.

AFL Pakistan President Sardar Tariq Mehmood said that all the arrangements have been finalised to hold the matches. Islamabad United will face Gujranwala Bulldogs in the men’s match while in the women’s match Islamabad United will take on Gujranwala Bulldogs.