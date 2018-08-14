Tue August 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar

Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar
Army to plant 10m saplings: COAS

Army to plant 10m saplings: COAS
‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA
Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz

Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz
India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture

Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture
Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker

Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker
71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif

71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif
ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Shooters featuring in events abroad do well at Parvez Abbasi C’ship

KARACHI: The shooters participating in different international events in the coming months gave satisfactory results in the recently concluded Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship.

The championship served as a test of skills of the shooters who have been trained for months by National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) in Karachi and Jhelum. There are ten shooters who have been selected for Asian Games: G M Bashir and Khalil in Rapid Fire Pistol category; Usman Chand and Abdul Sattar Satti in Skeet-125 category; Farrukh Nadeem in Trap category and Amir Iqbal in Double Trap category; Minhal Suhail in Air Rifle category; Nadira Raees in Rifle 3-positions; and Zeeshan-ul-Farid and Ghufran Adil in Air Rifle and Rifle 3-positions categories.

The Asian Games are scheduled in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2. In the skeet-125 category of the Parvez Abbasi championship, Usman from Punjab won gold medal and Navy’s Abdul Sattar won silver medal.

“I am sure I will reach the finals,” said Abdul Sattar while talking to ‘The News’. “It’s the first time we are training hard in an extended camp of two months,” he added.

He added that he trains for four hours in the morning and two hours in the evening, five days a week. “I participated in an Asian championship in 2012 where I recorded my highest score. I am sure I will improve my score this time,” said Abdul Sattar.

Navy’s Bashir won gold medal in the Rapid Fire Pistol category. Khalil, however, failed to win a medal. Amir of Army won gold medal in Trap category but Farrukh Nadeem failed to lay his hand on a medal.

Minhal of Navy won gold medal in Air Rifle category and Nadira from Navy won three silver medals in Prone Rifle, Air Rifle, and Rifle 3-position categories. Ghufran won gold medals in Prone Rifle and Rifle 3-position categories and grabbed silver medal in the Air Rifle category. He was declared the best shooter of the tournament.

Zeeshan-ul-Farid failed to secure any medal in Air Rifle and Rifle 3-positions categories.Nubaira Babur of Navy, who has qualified for Youth Olympics, won silver medal in Air Pistol (junior) category.

Youth Olympics are to be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from October 6-18.After the Asian Games, six shooters will participate in the 52nd ISSF World Championship in Changwon, South Korea, from August 31 to September 15. They are Usman, Khurram, Bashir, Farrukh, Minhal and Zeeshan-ul-Shakir. They seek to earn quotas for Tokyo 2020 by participating in this championship.

Khurrum Inam could not win any medal in the PA Open Shooting Championship but Zeeshan-ul-Shakir of Navy won two bronze medals in Air Rifle and Rifle 3-position categories.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Photos & Videos

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'