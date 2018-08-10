Rabbani moves bill in Senate to discuss ratification of foreign pacts

ISLAMABAD: Ex-Chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has given notice on Thursday to the Senate Secretariat for moving a bill named, “The Ratification of Foreign Agreements by Parliament Bill, 2018”.

The word “Foreign Agreements” in Clause 2 of the Bill means and includes all Agreements, Treaties, Contracts and Trade Protocols signed with foreign governments or Banks or Donor or Lending Agencies by the government of Pakistan. The word “Ratification” means passed by a simple majority of each House of Parliament,” he stated in a notice for moving a bill, which he submitted to the Senate Secretariat.

Raza Rabbani in his notice of bill stated that Section 3 of the bill provides that any Agreement, Treaties, Contracts and Trade Protocols signed with the foreign government or Lending Agencies by the government of Pakistan shall be laid before Parliament within 15 days of the finalisation with the other parties ie before it is signed by the parties.

The notice stated that a Procedure of ratification by Parliament is provided in Section 4 of the Bill which states that both the Houses shall pass the foreign agreement within 15 days each or make recommendation to the concerned division, the government of Pakistan

shall take up the recommendations of Parliament if any, with the other party. “A detailed report of the proceedings undertaken in respect of the recommendations will be placed before Parliament.