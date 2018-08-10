Proposals sought for pharmacy council

LAHORE: Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Saqib Zafar has directed the officers concerned to prepare recommendations to restructure the Punjab Pharmacy Council (PPC) on modern lines.

Revolutionary steps would be taken to meet the present-day challenges, he said while chairing the 98th meeting of PPC in his office on Thursday, according to a handout issued here. The health secretary directed holding quarterly meetings of the council instead of biannual meetings for better management.

He directed the officers concerned to prepare recommendations to introduce reforms in the council. It was proposed that renewal of registration of drug inspectors be made conditional with their performance to improve their working.

In this connection, the health secretary directed that both the health departments should review the proposal in detail and present a working paper for materialising it. The members of Punjab Pharmacy Council said a suitable building was required for the offices of PPC as the present place was insufficient to accommodate the offices. PPC Vice-President Dr Shoaib Hakeem was also present.