Thu August 09, 2018
Who will be Imran Khan's choice for Punjab CM?

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

The Kashmir flashpoint

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

August 9, 2018

‘India needs to tighten monetary policy’

NEW DELHI: India´s central bank will need to gradually tighten monetary policy further due to rising inflation, driven mainly driven by higher oil prices and a falling rupee, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate for the second straight meeting last week by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent, while warning about the inflationary pressures.

The average inflation is likely to rise to 5.2 percent in 2018/19 from a 17-year low of 3.6 percent in the previous fiscal year, the IMF said.

It said inflationary pressures were also exerted by a pick up in domestic demand and recent hike in procurement prices of major crops by the government, as it seeks to win support from farmers ahead of national elections next year.

India´s annual consumer inflation hit 5 percent in June, staying above the RBI´s medium-term 4 percent target for an eighth consecutive month.

"The RBI will need to gradually tighten policy further, in response to inflationary pressures, which will help to build monetary credibility," the IMF said in its annual report.

The current account deficit is forecast to widen to 2.6 percent of gross domestic product in 2018/19, from 1.9 percent in the previous year, due to higher oil prices and strong demand for imports.

The IMF projected global crude oil prices to average $72 a barrel in 2018/19, up from $62 in its earlier forecast.

The report welcomed economic reforms undertaken by prime Minister Narendra Modi´s government, such as

the introduction of a nationwide Goods and Services Tax (GST) and moves to allow more foreign investment in new sectors.

The report, prepared after consultations with government officials, also warned that India was at risk of a shortfall in tax revenue this year due to continued problems with implementation of GST and a delay in financial sector reforms.

