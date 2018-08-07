Tue August 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nubaira qualifies for Youth Olympics

KARACHI: Pakistan’s young shooter Nubaira Babur has qualified for Youth Olympics to be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from October 6-18.

Nubaira represents Pakistan Navy and plays Air Pistol 40 category. Her highest score is 355 she recorded in an Asian championship held in Wako City in 2017.“She participated in an international event in Russia last year where she secured the fourth position,” said her coach Khalid bin Anwar while talking to ‘The News’.

The coach added that Nubaira is very talented in Air Pistol youth (women) category. “Though she’s quite talented athlete, expecting her to win any medal at the Youth Olympics would be asking too much,” said the coach.

Khalid said that she’s training hard these days at PN Shooting Range Karsaz and it is hoped that she would better her international score at Youth Olympics.

“She has been training for last three to four months. We expect her to finish in top-eight at Youth Olympics,” said Khalid. The coach said that Nubaira is national record holder in AP-40 category.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar