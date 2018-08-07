Nubaira qualifies for Youth Olympics

KARACHI: Pakistan’s young shooter Nubaira Babur has qualified for Youth Olympics to be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from October 6-18.

Nubaira represents Pakistan Navy and plays Air Pistol 40 category. Her highest score is 355 she recorded in an Asian championship held in Wako City in 2017.“She participated in an international event in Russia last year where she secured the fourth position,” said her coach Khalid bin Anwar while talking to ‘The News’.

The coach added that Nubaira is very talented in Air Pistol youth (women) category. “Though she’s quite talented athlete, expecting her to win any medal at the Youth Olympics would be asking too much,” said the coach.

Khalid said that she’s training hard these days at PN Shooting Range Karsaz and it is hoped that she would better her international score at Youth Olympics.

“She has been training for last three to four months. We expect her to finish in top-eight at Youth Olympics,” said Khalid. The coach said that Nubaira is national record holder in AP-40 category.