Jewellers to attend Dubai show

LAHORE: Gold and Gems Art Promotion Council of Pakistan (GGAPCP) will attend the International Jewellery Show VOD Dubai 2018 from November 14-17, 2018, a statement said on Monday.

The council in collaboration with the organisers of the exhibition DV Global Link LLC arranged a road show to create awareness about the importance of this exhibition among the jewellers community from across Punjab, it added.

International Jewellery Show’s Show Director Luca Veronesi giving a presentation to the participants said that more than 500 top brands from 26 different countries have confirmed that VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show represents the best opportunity to source the finest jewellery across the world, as traders from over 80 countries visit this show every year.

GGAPCP President Muhammad Ahmad warmly welcomed the participants of the road show and said that they had led a 42-member high profile delegation last year to the same exhibition and all the participants were satisfied with the quality and innovation of jewellery presented at the event.