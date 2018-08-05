Sun August 05, 2018
Sports

AFP
August 5, 2018

Ullrich held in Spain

MADRID: Jan Ullrich, the only German cyclist to win the Tour de France, has been detained in Spain’s Balearic Islands for allegedly forcibly entering his neighbour’s house and threatening him, police said Saturday.

The 44-year-old was detained on Friday afternoon for “forceful entry and threats” on his neighbour in the holiday archipelago’s capital Palma de Majorca, a police spokeswoman told AFP.

Spanish media reported the neighbour was German actor and film director Til Schweiger, but the police spokeswoman was unable to confirm this. There were no further details on what happened.

