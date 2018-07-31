Creative writing contest for youth announced

Islamabad: A creative writing contest announced by a local hotel under the cultural diplomacy initiative to give an opportunity to youth to showcase their creative flair and get recognised.

Top creative writer will be selected by esteemed panel of judges based on the quality of their writing and technique. The winner will get a chance to get their work published in well-known print/digital platforms along with a dedicatedpress release and a full board 02 nights stay at a designated Hotel’s property, said an official of local hotel. He said that the willing writer can submit short fiction stories of upto 1500 words on the topic ''Faisalabad in 2028'' via online form, including all details required.

The last date for submissions is August 5 while the contest result will be announced by August 7. According to submission rules of contest, this competition is open for all and the contestant should be a citizen or resident of Pakistan. There is no limitation on gender and profession. Professional writers already having media exposure cannot participate in this competition. All entries must be submitted online. Entries must be accompanied by a 100-word statement that addresses your motivation for writing.

Entry must be original, in English, unpublished and unproduced, not accepted by any other publisher or producer at the time of submission.