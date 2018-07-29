Sun July 29, 2018
Sports

AFP
July 29, 2018

Potapova, Danilovic in title clash

MOSCOW: Russian teenager Anastasia Potapova will face fellow 17-year-old Olga Danilovic of Serbia in Sunday’s WTA final in Moscow.

Former Wimbledon junior champion Potapova, the world number 204, overcame Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek after she retired while trailing 3-6, 6-4, 5-2 in their semi-final on Saturday. The 187th-ranked Danilovic then defeated Belarusian fifth seed Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 to set up a clash between two players who will be appearing in their first WTA final.

