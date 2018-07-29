Sun July 29, 2018
July 29, 2018

Standing water

This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the problem of standing water in a residential colony in Shikarpur. The dirty water is the main reason for the outbreak of life-threatening diseases.

Residents are facing a lot of problem since the water is standing right in front of their main gates. The relevant authorities should take immediate action and resolve the problem in a timely manner.

Zamir Ahmed Memon ( Shikarpur )

