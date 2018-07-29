tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the problem of standing water in a residential colony in Shikarpur. The dirty water is the main reason for the outbreak of life-threatening diseases.
Residents are facing a lot of problem since the water is standing right in front of their main gates. The relevant authorities should take immediate action and resolve the problem in a timely manner.
Zamir Ahmed Memon ( Shikarpur )
