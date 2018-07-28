Javed Akram appointed UHS VC

The Punjab government has appointed Prof Dr Javed Akram as vice-chancellor of University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore.

According to a press release, Javed Akram, founding vice-chancellor of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences/Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU), Islamabad, and ex-principal of Allama Iqbal Medical College Lahore, will be the VC of UHS for a tenure of four years with effect from July 26.

Chairing a meeting of UHS Admission Committee, Prof Akram said merit-based admissions to medical and dental colleges would be ensured at all costs. He also said the medical entrance test would be held on September 16 and added online registration for the test would start in August. The UHS VC urged big banks to compete in the tender process of online registration. He also invited suggestions from potential candidates and their parents to improve the system. Prof Dr Javed Akram is a renowned general physician and professor of medicine with more than 40 years teaching and research experience in four countries. He specialises in infectious diseases, blood pressure, heart diseases, diabetes and hypertension management. He holds MRCP (UK), FRCP (LONDON), FRCP (Edinburgh), FACC (USA), FACP (USA) and FASIM (USA) qualifications. He is also the medical adviser to the Royal College of Physicians, London. He has served in several clinical, academic and administrative positions and has six books, over 400 research papers, and the Prime Minister’s Gold Medal for research in the field of Parkinson’s disease (1999), the Best Research Award (2005-06) by the National Academy of Medical Sciences, and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (2011) by the President of Pakistan to his credit. —