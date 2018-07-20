Student pushed to death by class fellow

LAHORE: A 15-year-old boy succumbed to his head injury after his class fellow pushed him against a wall in the classroom in the Manawan area on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Moeed. It was reported that class monitor Ali Hussain pushed Moeed against the wall of the class room. As a result, he fell and hit a bench. He received serious head injury and fell unconscious. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced brought dead. Police have registered a case against accused Ali and madrassa head Qari Rafaqat and shifted the body to morgue for autopsy.

Two bodies found: Two unidentified bodies were found in Nishtar Colony and Factory Area police limits on Thursday. In the first incident, a man was found tortured to death, the police said. In the second incident, a 22-year-old youth was recovered dead from the limits of Factory Area police.

Woman receives burns: A 24-year-old married woman was injured when her husband threw an acid on her in the limits of Green Town police on Thursday. The injured woman identified as Naila was admitted to a local hospital where her condition was said to be precarious.

Naila left the house of her in-laws in Bahawalnagar upon some domestic issues five months back and started residing with her parents in Green Town area. On the day of the incident, the victim was on her way to a bazaar when accused Nawaz threw acid on her and rode away. Police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the girl’s father Ameen.

HIT TO DEATH: A 50-year-old woman died and three others got injuries in a collision between a car and a rickshaw in Barki area. The woman was identified as Suriya Bibi. The injured people were identified as Irfan, rickshaw driver, Zeeshan and Atif.

ACCIDENTS: Eight hundred road accidents were reported in Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours in which six lives were lost and 561 serious injured were shifted to different hospitals of relevant districts and tehsils. However, some 348 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were discharged on the spot after provision of first aid by Emergency Medical Teams.

SHO dies: Bhatti Gate SHO died of cardiac arrest during a meeting on Thursday. Police have sent the body to the victim’s village for burial after completing legal formalities.

The victim has been identified as Inspector Basharat Ahmad of Sialkot. He was recently transferred from his home district ahead of general elections. Police said his condition went critical all of a sudden. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared as brought dead. SP City reached the scene and confirmed the cause of the death.