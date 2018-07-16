France win is supreme coronation: Deschamps

MOSCOW: France coach Didier Deschamps praised his young team for winning the World Cup final on Sunday and said that the victory was the supreme coronation.

“How marvellous! It’s a young team, who are on the top of the world,” he said after France convincingly defeated Croatia 4-2, who had reached a World Cup final for the first time. “Some are champions at the age of 19. We did not play a huge game but we showed mental quality. And we scored four goals anyway.

“The group worked so hard and we had some tough moments along the way.“It hurt so much to lose the Euro two years ago, but it made us learn too.“The win is not about me, it’s the players who won the game. For 55 days, we have done a lot of work.

“We are proud to be French, to be Blues. Vive le Republic!”France striker Antoine Griezmann was unable to describe his feelings. “I do not know where I am! I am really happy,” he said.

“It was a very difficult match, Croatia had a great game. We came back and we managed to make the difference,” he added. Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said they were sad but proud at the same time. “We played well but the penalty knocked the wind out of us and after that it was very difficult.

“We wanted to win the World Cup so much but that’s football.“The French did not surprise us, we let in two soft goals coupled with an own goal and a penalty,” the coach added.

Croatia captain Luka Modric said he had no regrets because “we were the better team for much of the game. Unfortunately, some clumsy goals swung it their way. “They will be celebrating but we can hold our heads high. When the emotions settle, we will be able to analyse more clearly.

“You know that despite the defeat you’ve achieved something big, but it’s hard when you come so close and fall short,” said the captain. Croatia full back Sime Vrsaljko said they played their hearts out and had no regrets. “I hope our fans felt it too. I think what we have accomplished will be remembered forever and we can be proud of ourselves.”

Modric was named the best player of the World Cup after the Croatia star picked up the Golden Ball award. He was recognised for his contribution to his side’s run to the final which included knockout victories over Denmark, Russia and England.

Belgium’s Eden Hazard was declared the second best and Antoine Griezmann, who lifted the World Cup trophy, was in third place. England’s Harry Kane won the Golden Boot award after finishing as the tournament’s top scorer with six goals, despite Gareth Southgate’s side’s semi-final defeat by Croatia.France’s Kylian Mbappe won the Young Player Award. Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois was awarded the Golden Glove for being the leading goalkeeper.