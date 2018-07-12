SC, Pemra employees to donate for dams’ fund

ISLAMABAD: The employees of Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) including upper and lower grades have decided to give donations to the apex court for construction of Diamer-Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund.

According to a press release of SC issued here on Wednesday, following the decision of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar for donation of Rs1 million to the fund from his personal account, the employees of Supreme Court of Pakistan have announced that all the officers (BS-16 & above) will donate their 2 days’ salary, and the staff (BS-2 to 15), 1 days’ salary of July, 2018, to the Supreme Court of Pakistan Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund.

Last week, Chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar while referring to the present water crisis stressed the need for taking effective measures for overcoming the problem and observed that the authorities concerned should take early steps for building two dams including Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand.

In this respect the chief justice while initiating the drive for this national cause, donated Rs1 million for the two dams and urged all institutions and individuals to play their due role in their construction to defeat water scarcity in the country.

Meanwhile, Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor the other day also announced that officers of the army, navy and air force will donate two days’ pay for the cause while soldiers will pitch in with a day’s salary.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Wednesday announced that the officers and staff members of the authority would deposit two-day and one-day salaries respectively in the fund, established by the Supreme Court for the construction of Diamer-Basha and Mohmand dams.

He welcomed the initiative and urged the media to project the national cause for great masses contribution in the fund for a national cause, says a press release.