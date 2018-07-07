Sat July 07, 2018
July 7, 2018

Thakur to replace Bumrah in India’s ODI squad

NEW DELHI: Fast bowler Shardul Thakur will replace injured Jasprit Bumrah in India’s One-day International squad in England, the country’s cricket board said on Friday.

The Virat Kohli-led India, who are slated to play three ODI matches after the ongoing Twenty20 series, will also take on the hosts in five Tests in their almost three-month long tour that started this week.

“Bumrah underwent a surgery on Wednesday, July 4, 2018 in Leeds before returning to India,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a release.

Bumrah fractured his thumb during India’s first of two T20 matches against Ireland last month and was ruled out of the limited overs matches in England.

Bumrah’s replacement Thakur, 26, is an attacking quick bowler who has played seven T20 matches and three ODIs since making his 50-over debut in Sri Lanka last year. —AFP

