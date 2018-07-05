Kohli becomes fastest to reach 2000-run mark in T20Is

DUBAI: India’s captain Virat Kohli has joined Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and Brendon McCullum in an exclusive club of batsmen who have scored 2000 T20I runs.

On Sunday, Malik had become the third batsman to cross the 2000-run milestone in Twenty20 International cricket during their match with Zimbabwe. Kohli followed him to the mark on Tuesday against England.

Kohli scored a 22-ball unbeaten 20 runs. The innings took him to 2012 runs in the format.

He is the fastest to the mark in terms of innings played, getting to 2000 runs in his 56th T20I innings. Kohli’s average is also vastly superior to that of the others in the group.