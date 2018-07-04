Step to ensure fair election: Seven waste management companies’ heads denotified

LAHORE: Fearing political interference in the upcoming general elections, the Punjab government has approved the de-notification of chairmen and political members from the boards of directors of seven waste management companies across the province.

The companies included Lahore Waste Management Company, Gujranwala Waste Management Company, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Sialkot Waste Management Company, Faisalabad Waste Management Company, Multan Waste Management Company and Bahawalpur Waste Management Company. According to the notification, issued on June 29, 2018, by LG&CD Department secretary, Lahore Lord Mayor Mubasshar Javed was de-notified from the post of chairman, Lahore Waste Management Company.

The other political members de-notified from the board of directors (BoD) included Mian Amjed Lateef, chairman, municipal committee, Sheikhupura, Naeem Ahmed, chairman, municipal committee, Nankana Sahib and Ayaz Ahmed Khan, chairman municipal committee, Kasur.

In Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, the mayor of municipal corporation who was the chairman and Tariq Mahmood, chairman, municipal corporation, Rawalpindi, were de-notified. In Gujranwala Waste Management Company, Mayor Salman Khalid Butt and Rana Maqsood were de-notified.

In Faisalabad, the department de-notified the mayor who was chairman of the waste management company, Sheikh Muhammad Yousaf, Abdul Ghafoor, Ameen Butt and Shumaila Chauhdry. In Multan Waste Management Company, the mayor and Mian Saeed Ansari, Munawar Ehsan and Malik Anwar Ali were de-notified.

In Sialkot Waste Management Company, the mayor and Chaudhry Bashir, deputy mayor and Ms Nusrat Chuahdry were de-notified while in Bahawalnagar Waste Management Company, the mayor and Malik Munir and Samiullah were de-notified.

The notification added that the deputy commissioners of act as chairmen/members of the BoDs and finalise proposals for members in equal number of BoDs and place the matter before BoDs for approval as soon as possible.