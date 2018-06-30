Sweden squad donates to rescue Durma

SOCHI, Russia: Sweden’s soccer squad has stepped in to rescue plans for a demonstration in Stockholm in support of team mate Jimmy Durmaz, who received threats and racist abuse via social media after his error led to Germany’s winning goal in a World Cup group game.

The demonstration, which almost 10,000 people said they would attend on Facebook, was due to be held at Sergels Torg in the centre of Stockholm on Friday evening. But police denied permission for it to go ahead, saying building work in the area would make it unsafe for a large gathering.

The organisers were told it would be better to move the event to nearby Kungstradgarden, but the price tag of 120,000 Swedish crowns to hold it there was way out of their league — until the players stepped in and said they would foot the bill. Sweden winger Durmaz conceded the stoppage-time free kick that led to Toni Kroos scoring a stunning goal for a 2-1 win in Sochi.