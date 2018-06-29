AWKUM decides to sack illegally appointed employees

MARDAN: The Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) here on Thursday decided to sack the employees who were allegedly appointed through illegal ways and fake documents.

Sources in the university said that the syndicate made the decision in a meeting chaired by Dr Khurshid Khan, vice-chancellor of the university.

The university administration avoided sharing any information with the media when the meeting was held on Thursday.

A large number of police were deployed in the university’s Garden Campus to avoid any untoward incident because the employees had threatened to stage protest rally if the syndicate decided to sack them.

The syndicate meeting started in the morning and continued till 5:30pm.

Several reports were carried in the media about the alleged violation of merit in the recruitment conducted through an advertisement published in the papers in September 2015 for the appointment of demonstrators (BPS-16), office assistants (BPS-16), upper division clerks (PBS-14), KPOs (BPS-11) and lab assistants (BPS-7).

Two candidates later approached the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to challenge the appointment of demonstrators. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) also launched an inquiry into the allegations.

The university administration appointed a four-member inquiry committee on the directives of the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on January 3 to probe any wrongdoing.