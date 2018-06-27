Minister for improved training of doctors

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Jawad Sajid Khan urged the medical teachers to pay attention on training of young doctors to make them professional physicians and surgeons.

“The teachers should present themselves as role model for strengthening the sanctity and respect of the noble profession,” Dr Jawad said this while addressing the faculty members of King Edward Medical University in the Senate Hall of King Edward Medical University (KEMU) on Tuesday. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, all faculty members and Medical Superintendent of Mayo Hospital were present in the meeting.

Prof Khalid highlighted the historical prospects of the university. He informed the meeting the new building of KEMU was under construction which would be completed in 2019 and would give a new look to the institution.

Prof Khalid said a campus of KEMU was also being established in Muridke and it would also be completed in 2019. He also briefed the Minister regarding the academic activities and initiatives for the promotion of medical education under the umbrella of KEMU.

Prof Khalid also disclosed the father of the present Health Minister Prof Ayub Ahmed Khan was the pioneer who established orthopedic surgery department in KEMC in 1948 and the Minister Prof Dr Jawad Sajid Khan also taught in the university. Prof Saqib Shafi and other teachers also spoke on the occasion and stress the need to enhance the financial benefits for the medical teachers including better pay scales. The Minister said principally he was agreed that the grade 21 was the right of the professors.

daycare centre: Government College University (GCU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of day care centre for infants of university's staff at the university campus.

All the administrative officials, deans and chairperson of the departments attended the ceremony campus. Quality Enhancement Cell Director Iram Sohail, who is also in charge of the day care centre, said a large of number of females were teaching in GCU and it was their demand for a long time.