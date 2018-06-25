Mon June 25, 2018
Sports

June 25, 2018

Canada hammer Pakistan Development Squad 3-0

KARACHI: Pakistan Development Squad suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat against Canada in the second game of their five-match hockey series at Tamanawis Park in Surrey, according to reports received on Sunday.The hosts had also won their first match by the same scoreline.It was an even contest in the first half. Both the teams had their moments but could not score.But the experience of Canadian national team prevailed in the second half as they dominated play and created several chances.They converted one of their four penalty corners and also scored two field goals.

