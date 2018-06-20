‘Govt hospitals now interlinked’

LAHORE: The Young Doctors Association (YDA) Pakistan claimed the government hospitals have been interlinked via IT based software. According to a press release, YDA leader Dr Salman Kazmi said the computerised slip which was being generated at hospitals of Lahore was also accessible at hospitals of Bahawalpur, Gujranwala and Multan via interlink software. The data of the patients will be accessible to all the duty doctors concerned by using their mobile number, CNIC number or scanning the specific QR code on the slip. Doctors will be able to access old medical data because data of the specific patients will be stored in the system.