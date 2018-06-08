Enhanced citizen participation in budget process sought

PESHAWAR: The speakers at an event on Thursday called for enhanced citizen participation in budget process and consultation sessions at local levels to create awareness about Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

They also stressed for the need of more transparency and across-the- board accountability in government institutions as well. The call was made during a daylong multi-sectoral consultation event held here.

Representatives of Election Commission, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), political parties, civil society organisations, government officials and others attended the event.

The United Rural Development Organisation (URDO) had orgnaised the event in collaboration with Tabeer (working for promotion and strengthening of democracy) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Alliance on SDGs (CSA-SDG).

The participants emphasised the need for a comprehensive roadmap for development and to ensure the available resources were utilised properly.

They said ordinary people should be consulted during the budget making process to address the needs of common man.

The participants also called for access to information to ensure transparency in the state institutions and redress the grievances of all and sundry.

Chairperson women Caucus Meraj Humyun Khan said that corruption and lack of accountability undermines a country’s efforts to achieve the SDGs, particularly SDG-16, which related to peace, justice and strong institutions.

Chief Commissioner Right to Services (RTS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Jadoon said that transparent and accountable institutions were a pre-requisite for sustainable development.

The participants proposed that consultation sessions should be held at the local level, involving local government representatives, CSOs and local administration to create awareness about SDGs.