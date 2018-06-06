Thai May consumer mood drops

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANGKOK: Thailand´s consumer sentiment slipped back in May on concerns over the pace of economic recovery, with rising oil prices and lower commodity prices adding to the problems of high living costs, a private survey showed on Tuesday.
The index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce fell to 80.1 in May from 80.9 percent in April, the university said in a statement.
The overall consumer confidence index reflects views on the economy, job opportunities and future income.
