Wed June 06, 2018
Business

REUTERS
June 6, 2018

Thai May consumer mood drops

BANGKOK: Thailand´s consumer sentiment slipped back in May on concerns over the pace of economic recovery, with rising oil prices and lower commodity prices adding to the problems of high living costs, a private survey showed on Tuesday.

The index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce fell to 80.1 in May from 80.9 percent in April, the university said in a statement.

The overall consumer confidence index reflects views on the economy, job opportunities and future income.

