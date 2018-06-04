Heroes CC Quetta and New Al Habib CC register wins

KARACHI: Heroes Cricket Club Quetta and New Al Habib Cricket Club prevailed in their league matches of the 33rd Karachi Gymkhana Ramadan Festival Twenty20 here at the KG Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Heroes CC defeated Agha Steel by 25 runs while New Al Habib CC hammered Dubai Hawkes by nine wickets to stay afloat in the tournament.Heroes CC, after winning the toss, posted 151 for nine in the allotted 20 overs with Wasim Qureshi (55 off 46 balls), Khushdil Shah (32 off 18 balls) and Nisar Khan (32 off 15 balls) doing the bulk of the scoring as the innings was kept in check by the spin trio of Imran Ali (3-25), Hasan Mahmood (2-27) and Kashif Bhatti (2-28).

Agha Steel crashed to 126 all out in 19 overs despite Sohail Akhtar’s 53 off 42 balls. They were rocked by left-arm spinner Khushdil Shah, adjudged Man of the Match, and off-spinner Sohrab Baloch (3-30).In the other match, Dubai Hawkes were routed for 99 in 16.5 overs by New Al Habib CC. Omar Khan (30 off 24 balls) was the only batsman to come to terms with the devastating quartet of Abdul Rahman (3-5), Salman Irshad (2-14), Umar Khan (2-16) and Saim Ayub (2-26).

New Al Habib CC chased down the target in just 11.3 overs with Abdul Rahman remaining undefeated on 66 off 37 balls with the help of five sixes and four fours. He was declared Man of the Match for his brilliant all-round performance.