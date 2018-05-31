Australia coach hears WC clock ticking

SYDNEY: The shimmering Mediterranean coastline of southern Turkey has provided an idyllic backdrop for Australia’s World Cup preparations but coach Bert van Marwijk is far from relaxed as the Socceroos race to be fit for Russia.

Given only months to turn the world’s 40th-ranked team into an outfit that can challenge France, Denmark and Peru in the group phase, the Dutchman has tried to fast-track fitness levels with an intense bootcamp at their Antalya base.

The plans have been thwarted to an extent by late arrivals, however, and the full 27-man squad was not in place until Tuesday when captain Mile Jedinak turned up for a light session and goalkeeper Danny Vukovic finally landed after completing club duties.

Striker Tomi Juric has struggled with a knee injury, prompting the late call-up for the initially snubbed Scotland-based forward Jamie Maclaren, while midfielder Aaron Mooy had to be excused for a period to have a wisdom tooth removed.

The little frustrations have piled up for Van Marwijk, who admitted he was feeling the pressure to get the squad to meet his benchmarks before Russia.