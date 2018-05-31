Rehman Foundation beat Saeed Ajmal Academy

KARACHI: Lahore’s Rehman Foundation defeated Saeed Ajmal Academy by 30 runs in their match of Dr MA Shah Trophy here at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 154, Saeed Ajmal Academy were folded for 123 in the 19th over. Usman Nazir scored 25-ball 38, which had four fours. Bilal Shah chipped in with 32 which included two sixes and four boundaries.

Raees Butt made 24 off 17 balls, striking three sixes.Off-spinner Rana Irfan claimed 4-24. Left-arm spinner Agha Sabir, Mohammad Rizwan and Zahid Joty got two wickets each.

Earlier, Ashraf Ali blasted 46-ball 58 with eight fours and one six to guide Rehman Foundation to 153-4. Agha Sabir made 35-ball 38 with two fours and one six. Azhar Khan chipped in with 22-ball 26 with three fours. Sohail Afzal made 17 with two fours.