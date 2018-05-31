Three goalkeepers in 22-member squad for Netherlands tour

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan hockey selection committee Islahuddin on Wednesday announced a 22-member squad, including three goalkeepers, for Netherland’s tour where the Green-shirts will participate in the last edition of Champions Trophy.

He said an 18-member team would be announced for the Champions Trophy. He did not say if the remaining four players would return to the country or stay there. Besides the selectors, PHF president and secretary witnessed the trials, conducted in four parts, in extreme hot weather at Edhi hockey stadium.

It was noted that fitness level of the players had considerably thanks to Abbottabad physical fitness camp earlier this month. Islahuddin said that the team would undergo training in Netherlands where the PHF has hired a penalty corner coach and a goalkeeping coach.

He said that the team was selected keeping in view the requirements of Asian Games. Islahuddin said that PHF had arranged five practice matches for Green-shirts before the Champions Trophy, three against Austria, one against the Netherlands and two against local teams.

Team manager Hasan Sardar said: “All our preparation is being carried out keeping in mind the Asian Games. The Champions Trophy is not our target. The Asian Games is our target. But we will go all out in Champions Trophy and try to defeat the strongest teams. “We had been facing defeats against archrivals India, but in Commonwealth Games we drew the match against them. In Champions Trophy we will defeat them Inshallah,” Sardar said.

“The players’ fitness is much better now. We hope they are at their peak before the Asian Games. The forward line is still missing chances. We are trying to improve their game further,” he added.

Squad: Imran Butt (GK), Mazhar Abbas (GK), Amjad Ali (GK), Irfan Sr, Mubashir, Aleem Bilal, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Touseeq Arshad, Rashid Ali, Tasawwar Abbas, Rizwan Jr, Abu Bakar, Irfan Jr, Arsalan Qadir, Umar Bhutta, Rizwan Sr, Shafqat Rasool, Ali Shan, Azfar Yaqoob, Aijaz, Rana Sohail.