SL cricket reaps record profits despite shocker year

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s cricket board on Wednesday announced a profit of $14 million last year, far above all previous records despite one of the worst on-field performances by the islanders in years.

The board said it made a net profit of 2.12 billion rupees ($14 million) in 2017.Revenues, at six billion rupees, were roughly double 2016 figures, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.“This was a result of SLC’s strategic growth plans and prudent financial management,” the board said in a statement.

The board did not elaborate on its dramatic turnaround.But sources attributed the sharp rise in profits to a packed 2017 calendar which featured home series against Bangladesh, India and Zimbabwe.Earnings from the broadcasting of the Indian tour were thought to be a major contributor to the coffers, but Sri Lanka Cricket would not comment.