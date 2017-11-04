Vohra joined PSP to influence money-laundering probe: Merchant

LONDON: Altaf Hussain’s former associate Sarfaraz Merchant has allegedly said that Farooq Sattar of Muttahida Qoumi Movement (MQM) and some leaders of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) are still in connection with MQM-London specially its leader Altaf Hussain.

Merchant claimed this during an interview, alleging that Karachi Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra, who switched over his loyalties to PSP few days back, was involved in money-laundering for the MQM and Scotland Yard sent him requests to visit London for interviews, but he chose not to enter London while the investigation was on.

Merchant said that Vohra has sought shelter into the PSP to get relief in the money-laundering FIR that has been registered by the FIA in Karachi on complaint of Sarfraz Merchant. “It’s unethical that Vohra has jumped the ship and seeking to get dry-cleaned to subvert the course of justice. This happened after I registered the FIR which means that Arshad Vohra knows must have faced some problems. He has rushed to the PSP to seek refuge from the investigation which is serious in nature. Arshad Vohra is amongst those important people who played pivotal role in transferring money to the UK and other countries of the world.”

Karachi-based businessman, who divides his time between London and Karachi, said that money transferred to UK either by banks or Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF) was generated from the bank account of Arshad Vohra and bank statements are a proof.

Merchant said that he has provided all evidence to the FIA and that’s the basis of investigation. He said that several MQM-Pakistan leaders were involved in money-laundering and used their personal bank accounts for this purpose. He claimed that transfer of money continued after Altaf Hussain’s 22nd August speech last year. He said bills of London office and fees of lawyers were paid from Pakistan.

He said that Farooq Sattar was also involved in sending money to London, but the MQM leader has denied the allegation in a press conference but agreed that Vohra quit MQM after the FIR was registered.

Merchant said he had nothing to do with politics of MQM and PSP, but it smacked of something dubious when someone facing money-laundering probe jumps into the PSP for no other reason but to get himself dry-cleaned and to stun investigation relating to serious allegations of criminality.

Merchant said that those doing politics in the name of Mohajirs are aware of the facts and what happened when Altaf Hussain was at peak. He said that some of the top PSP leadership is privy to meetings that Altaf Hussain held in India and were part of these meetings.

“They have been part and parcel of what MQM has been doing to Karachi; they should voluntarily come up and give the details to what was discussed during those meetings in New Delhi and parts of UK and Europe. The PSP leaders claim to loyalists to the Mohajirs and Pakistan, but I appeal to them to come forward and reveal the facts that they know and have not revealed.”

He said that it was Scotland Yard which handed over an official document to him which said the UK police had credible evidence that the MQM leadership took money from the Indian government sources. He said that senior leadership of the MQM, currently divided into MQM and PSP, are full aware of how MQM received money from Indian sources and were witness to the deals made during those days. He said that they were now changing their parties and loyalties to cover up their own involvement.

Sarfraz Merchant said he was the only one who challenged British courts over his arrest in the money-laundering case linked to Altaf Hussain. “My hands were clean. I challenged Scotland Yard to court for arresting me on money-laundering suspicion. I spent thousands of Pounds to take police to the court to prove that I have been wrongly accused of a crime which I didn’t commit. I also disclosed truth that was related to the economy and security of Pakistan before courts. I was cleared by the police because my money was clean.”

Sarfraz Merchant said he regretted that he donated money to MQM. “I have been involved with the MQM, and I have been donating money to the MQM, but I admit that publicly and I am regretful. I was living under illusions at that time and what I did was wrong, but I am not trying to dry-clean myself.”

Sarfraz Merchant said he will continue to cooperate with the FIA in the money-laundering. Sarfraz Merchant has hired a lawyer in London who is dealing with the money-laundering FIR registered in Karachi and currently liaising with the Scotland Yard.