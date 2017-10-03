Officials reshuffled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The provincial government on Monday posted Ajmal Khan (PA&AS BS-18), awaiting posting in the Establishment Department, as deputy director (Finance) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority, on deputation basis against the vacant post.
According to a notification from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Establishment Department, Fawad Muhammad (PMS BS-18), deputy secretary E&SE, was transferred and posted as deputy coordinator PM & RU in the office of chief secretary.
Hamid Ali (PMS BS-18), deputy secretary, Home & TAs, was posted as deputy coordinator PM&RU in the office of chief secretary.
Ahmad Usman Javed (PAS BS-18), awaiting posting in E&AD, was posted as deputy coordinator PM&RU in the office chief secretary.
Ghulam Saeed (PMS BS-18), awaiting posting in E&AD, was posted as deputy secretary, E&SE Department.
Muhammad Rehman (PMS BS-18), awaiting posting in E&AD, was posted as deputy secretary Home TAs Department.
Miss Misbah Riaz (PMS BS-17), section officer, Finance Department, was posted as assistant coordinator PM&RU in the office of chief secretary.
Muhammad Zeb (BS-17 Officer W.W.B), assistant coordinator PM&RU in the office of chief secretary, was asked to report to Labour Department for further posting.
Comments