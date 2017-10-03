Tue October 03, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 3, 2017

Officials reshuffled

PESHAWAR: The provincial government on Monday posted Ajmal Khan (PA&AS BS-18), awaiting posting in the Establishment Department, as deputy director (Finance) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority, on deputation basis against the vacant post.

According to a notification from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Establishment Department, Fawad Muhammad (PMS BS-18), deputy secretary E&SE, was transferred and posted as deputy coordinator PM & RU in the office of chief secretary.

Hamid Ali (PMS BS-18), deputy secretary, Home & TAs, was posted as deputy coordinator PM&RU in the office of chief secretary.

Ahmad Usman Javed (PAS BS-18), awaiting posting in E&AD, was posted as deputy coordinator PM&RU in the office chief secretary.

Ghulam Saeed (PMS BS-18), awaiting posting in E&AD, was posted as deputy secretary, E&SE Department.

Muhammad Rehman (PMS BS-18), awaiting posting in E&AD, was posted as deputy secretary Home TAs Department.

Miss Misbah Riaz (PMS BS-17), section officer, Finance Department, was posted as assistant coordinator PM&RU in the office of chief secretary.

Muhammad Zeb (BS-17 Officer W.W.B), assistant coordinator PM&RU in the office of chief secretary, was asked to report to Labour Department for further posting.

 

