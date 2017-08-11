Auto sales rise 41pc YoY in July

KARACHI: Sales of locally assembled cars, including vans, jeeps, and light commercial vehicle (LCVs), reached 19,577 units in July 2017, registering an increase of 41 percent year-on-year (YoY) basis, the latest industry figures showed on Thursday.

“These numbers are in-line with our estimates. We attribute this apparently large increase to low-base effect due to lower number of working days last year (eid holidays fell in July 2016),” said Rai Omar Basharat, an analyst at Topline Securities, in an auto sector research report.

The figures showed that sales of Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) increased by 37 percent YoY in the period under review driven by the strong demand for Wagon-R as its sales shot up 77 percent YoY.

“With the launch of its new model, sales of Cultus increased by 66 percent YoY, whereas Ravi, which witnessed a jump of 41 percent YoY, also contributed to the growth of the company sales,” Basharat said.

He added that sales of Honda (HCAR) outperformed its peers, posting 113 percent YoY growth drawing strength from the success of the new Civic and a new SUV variant BR-V.

The report said that Indus Motors (INDU) sold 4,618 units in the outgoing month, up 11 percent YoY. “The company’s focus remained on production of higher margin Fortuner, which showed stellar growth of 543 percent YoY,” Basharat added.

Also, according to the Topline analyst, buyers were postponing their purchase of Toyota corolla, waiting for the face-lift model, which has just arrived. According to the figures released by automakers, tractor sales continued to exhibit upward trajectory with sales growing by 125 percent YoY in period under review.

“We expect the lower GST, improving crop yield due to Punjab government Kissan Package and continuation of fertiliser subsidy to improve farmers’ purchasing

power, thus improving the overall tractor sales going forward,” the analysts said in the report.

It must be noted that in the budget FY18, the Sindh government had set aside Rs2 billion in subsidy for farmers on tractor purchase. Moreover, truck and bus sales of Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) member companies in July 2017 remained strong, growing by 13 percent YoY.

“We foresee this trend to continue, fueled by China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) led growth, higher road connectivity, lower financing rate and change & enforcement of axle load limit per truck on highways by National Highway Authority (NHS),” the Topline analyst said.

Finally, the sales of two and three wheeled vehicles grew strongly in July, up 42 percent YoY, owing to a rise in disposable income of lower middle class. “Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SAZEW) outperformed broader 3-wheeler industry during the outgoing month, exhibiting 58 percent growth in sales YoY,” the report added.