Physician appointed acting dean of PGMI

PESHAWAR: The Board of Governors (BoG) of the Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) has appointed senior physician Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood as acting dean of the LRH’s Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI).

The post of dean MTI-LRH had fallen vacant after Prof Arshad Javaid resigned from the position following his appointment as vice chancellor of the Khyber Medical University (KMU). This is a second time that the BoG has given Prof Khalid a key position in the LRH to work on an acting charge basis. He was previously appointed acting medical director of the hospital after the board removed Dr Aamir Ghafoor.

Dr Aamir Ghafoor had also been appointed as acting medical director when the government implemented the MTI Act 2015. However, the BoG, particularly its chairman Prof Nausherwan Burki, seemed to be unsatisfied with his work and removed him one year after his appointment.

Though Prof Khalid would work on an acting charge basis, he has shifted his private clinic to the hospital and started the institution-based private practice.

Prof Arshad Javaid has assumed the charge of vice-chancellor, KMU, replacing Prof Mohammad Hafizullah.

Dr Hafizullah served the university for eight long years as his strong political connections had enabled him to get three extensions in service.

Also, Prof Arshad has ceased the institution-based private practice and shifted to the Dabgari Gardens locality where he and most of other doctors have their private clinics.