Rawalpindi

The arts exhibition of Fine Arts students is on display at Fatima Jinnah Women University. The exhibition assembled the work of the bachelors as well as masters students as part of their class projects and activities throughout the semester. The show indeed is a fascinating feat both for the students and the faculty as a large number of the faculty and students visited the display and appreciated the accomplishments of the students.

The chief guest, Nsir Malik along with former director of NCA with guest of honour, Vice chancellor Professor Dr. Samina Amin Qadir, Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Dr Naheed Zia Khan inaugurated the display on February16. While applauding the efforts of the students, Professor Dr. Samina A. Qadir said that “the work of students was displayed using different mediums and in different areas of Fine Arts. The work was good and its presentation was exceptional. The students were enthusiastic about their work and the teachers were pleased at the outcome,” she said.

While expressing the views Mr Nsir said that Women are not less than anyone. The work of students is extraordinary. He appreciated the efforts of students and wished them good luck for their bright future.

0



0







Art exhibition at FJWU was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 17, 2017 and was last updated on February 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186857-Art-exhibition-at-FJWU/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Art exhibition at FJWU" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186857-Art-exhibition-at-FJWU.